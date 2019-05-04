To celebrate Quantic Dream’s 22nd birthday this month, founder David Cage took a trip down the memory lane reminiscing about Detroit: Become Human‘s inception, development, and launch. The game, which became Quantic Dream’s fastest-selling title to date, was built upon the studio’s 2012 tech demo, KARA.

KARA garnered a positive reception, prompting Quantic Dream to consider turning it into a video game. Over on Twitter, Cage revealed that he studied history of various revolutions, conflicts, and rights struggles for two years to prepare for Detroit: Become Human.

“We learnt from philosophers, Plato, Nietzsche, Aristotle, and many others,” he wrote. “We wanted to talk about our society, about segregation, discrimination, domestic violence, the right to be different, humanism. Could a video game talk about such serious things?”

Cage claims that Detroit: Become Human changed his outlook on video games forever, and proved to him that games can revolve around sensitive and complex topics, and don’t necessarily have to be about “killing people.”

In subsequent tweets, the developer thanked fans for their support.

Detroit: Become Human is based on 4,000 pages of script, 300 characters, a year of shooting, and 30,000 camera shots, making it the most ambitious game Quantic Dream has ever created. Cage revealed that the studio opened its doors as a small office operating out of an apartment with 25 employees, and that he had no clue how to make a game like Detroit: Become Human at the time.

“Detroit: Become Human would be nothing without this wonderful community, Connor Army, and all people around the world who loved the game, talked about it, created fan art,” Cage continued. “A community based on humanist values, friendship, and respect. You are just amazing.”

Following years of partnership with Sony, Quantic Dream recently announced that it’ll be going multiplatform. Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human will be available on PC for the first time this year.

[Source: David Cage (Twitter)]