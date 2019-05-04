Bethesda has announced that those who sign up for its exclusive DOOM “Slayers Club” will be offered a chance to earn exclusive in-game items for 2016’s DOOM and the upcoming DOOM Eternal. Members will also be able to enter monthly draws for themed goodies such as t-shirts, vinyl records, figures, and much more.

This is all part of DOOM‘s 25th anniversary celebration. All players have to do is sign up and partake in activities like reading articles, watching videos, submitting fan art, etc. Those who own a copy of DOOM can fire up the game and complete in-game challenges to unlock content like “Slayer skins” for DOOM Eternal (available in Campaign, Invasion, and Multiplayer modes).

Each activity will grant you Slayer Points. Accruing a specific amount of points will allow you to rank up and earn rewards according to your rank. For example, submitting fan content will earn you 20 points. Accruing 500 points will earn you the “UAC Advocate” title and you’ll get a 15 percent discount coupon for DOOM merchandise.

The Slayers Club was first announced back in December 2018 with the aim of bringing DOOM fans together. According to Bethesda, it’s “a celebration of the fans, passion, and creativity surrounding DOOM over the past 25 years.”

“The Slayers Club is about honoring the fans that made DOOM what it is today,” wrote the publisher. “Throughout our Year of DOOM celebration, we’ll be showing love to the classic games, glory-killing our way through DOOM (2016), and revealing more about the much-anticipated sequel, DOOM Eternal.”

Announced at E3 2018, DOOM Eternal is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A release date has yet to be announced but Bethesda has already revealed plans for single-player DLC – something fans have been demanding since the 2016 release.

We expect to receive more information about the game during E3 2019.

