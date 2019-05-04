This week’s PS4 new releases shows us a glimpse of what a digital only world might look like, with not a single retail release available. This digital only week comes with one big draw back, no big games releasing outside of Puyo Puyo Champions. The Vita does however see 3 games releasing that are cross buy enabled with the PS4. Sadly, the PSVR is left out in the cold.

PS4 New Releases

Doughlings: Arcade (Digital) – Out 5/9

For the King (Digital)

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (Digital – Cross Buy)

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (Digital)

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories (Digital) – Out 5/10

My Big Sister (Digital – Cross Buy)

Party Arcade (Digital) – Out 5/8

Puyo Puyo Champions (Digital)

Reverse Crawl (Digital)

Shakedown: Hawaii (Digital – Cross Buy)

PS Vita New Releases

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (Digital – Cross Buy)

My Big Sister (Digital – Cross Buy)

Shakedown: Hawaii (Digital – Cross Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for May 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.