Bethesda has announced that its upcoming first-person shooter, RAGE 2, has gone gold less than two weeks ahead of launch. Sharing the excitement on its blog, the publisher joked about the game being leaked by Walmart Canada‘s website a year ago.

Developer Avalanche Studios has revealed that RAGE 2‘s frame rate will be capped at 30 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While the PS4 version runs at 1080p, the Xbox One version is restricted to 900p.

Both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions will run at 1080p, with capped fame rates of 60 fps. Avalanche said that it prioritized speed on both consoles.

Additional visual features are as follows:

FOV Slider (50 to 120 degrees)

(50 to 120 degrees) Show HUD (on/off)

(on/off) Reticle Style (default/simple/none)

(default/simple/none) Motion Blur (on/off)

(on/off) Depth of Field (on/off)

(on/off) Ultra-wide (21:9) and Super Ultra-wide (32:9) display support (PC)

“From our announcement trailer set to the sounds of Andrew W.K., to Danny Brown’s Open World escapade – ain’t it funny how it happens?” wrote the studio. “Between our hands-on events around the globe, our reveal of cheat codes making a big comeback, and so much more, it’s clear the fun is just getting started, with less than a month to go before our hot pink global takeover.”

RAGE 2 will release on May 14 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Id Software has previously said that the game will continue to evolve post launch and will potentially feel like a different game months down the line.

“We have some cool beats that we’ll talk about after the game launches, and what the framework looks like moving forward,” Studio Director, Tim Willits, said last month. “When you play the full game, you can see that there’s room for things to expand, and we will continually layer things in to keep people engaged.”

For more on RAGE 2, check out our hub.

[Source: Bethesda]

