The game might not be coming out until November 15, 2019, but if you preorder Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now, you can already get a good bit of savings. Amazon currently has the game for a mere $49.94, which is $10.05 (or 17%) off the normal retail price of $59.99. Some games drop in price a few months after their release, but this is one of the rare cases in which a deal presents itself before the game is even out.

You can also grab the deluxe edition of the game for just $59.88, which is 14% off the standard price of $69.99. The deluxe edition includes a “director’s cut” style suite of behind-the-scenes features so that you can get an inside look at the development of the game. You’ll also get a bunch of unique cosmetic equipment to use in the game.

If you planned on picking up Respawn’s Star Wars game, there’s no better time to preorder then now, and there’s no telling how long this deal will last. If you preorder using the affiliate links below, it’ll also help us out here at PSLS. Every little bit counts.

Remember that these preorders will be for the physical versions, as Sony no longer offers digital codes through external retailers.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is Respawn’s single-player Star Wars game that won’t include microtransactions or any of the other stuff one might expect from an EA published game. There’s word that the game’s director has a really strong vision, and the writer who previously worked on Knights of the Old Republic wrote the story. Of course, with this game going against the usual games-as-a-service and microtransaction-heavy multiplayer games, it’s important that fans put their money where their mouth is. $10 off the preorder of the game could help set it on an early course for success.

