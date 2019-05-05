Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay Will Be Revealed at EA Play 2019

As part of its May the 4th celebrations, Electronic Arts has confirmed that it’ll be unveiling Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay at EA Play 2019. The event, which is entering its fourth year, will be free for all attendees.

Thirdly, for #MayThe4thBeWithYou, we’re excited to confirm that #StarWarsJediFallenOrder will have its gameplay reveal this June at EA Play and E3! More details to come! pic.twitter.com/Yo0vNlgS5K — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 4, 2019

Like previous years, EA Play will let attendees get their hands on various titles and will feature exclusive content from popular creators. However, the publisher has announced that it’ll be skipping a press conference this year in favor of multiple livestreams that will air during the first two days of the event. Additionally, the event has been moved to a weekend to allow fans to tune in.

EA Play 2019 will kick off on Friday night, June 7. The fanfest will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9. We’ll update our readers when EA reveals the full program.

Don’t forget that EA and DICE are currently running a special May the 4th event in Star Wars Battlefront II, which grants players access to the iconic A New Hope appearance for Princess Leia. The event ends tomorrow, May 6th.

Elsewhere, Respawn Entertainment is running a contest to give away ten Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order pin sets. An image of the prize and details on how to enter are as follows:

Winners will be selected and notified via DM by Monday, 5/6, at 5pm PT. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/NuhI3d0NpV — Respawn (@Respawn) May 4, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will release on November 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our hub.

