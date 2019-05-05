The Museum of Play has announced its 2019 World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees, which include Colossal Cave Adventure, Mortal Kombat, Microsoft Solitaire, and Super Mario Kart.

The organization lauded Mortal Kombat for bringing “cutting-edge graphics and unique fighting styles” to arcades in 1992. It also acknowledged that the game’s “over-the-top” depiction of violence led to heated debates around the globe. In the United States alone, Mortal Kombat sparked debates among politicians and scholars about the impact of violence on young people and whether video games are “just for kids.” The controversy contributed to the creation of the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) and the introduction of legislation surrounding video games.

“By pushing the boundaries in terms of content and what players could do with their in-game characters, Mortal Kombat spawned an entire franchise, including games, music albums, action figures, a theatrical stage show, and Hollywood movies,” reads a press release.

“Beyond its controversial content and role in triggering debate about the role of violent video games in society, Mortal Kombat‘s compelling gameplay, iconic characters, and many sequels have kept players coming back again and again,” added Digital Games Curator, Andrew Borman.

In 2017, Mortal Kombat and Solitaire were among 12 finalists for the Hall of Fame but lost to Donkey Kong, Halo: Combat Evolved, Pokémon Red and Green, and Street Fighter II.

Elsewhere, Nintendo’s Super Mario Kart earned praise for popularizing the go-kart sub genre. Released in 1992, it’s accredited with being one of the first racing games that “excelled” as a social experience, bringing together all kinds of players by utilizing “engaging” multiplayer modes.

“It invited friends, family, and gaming fans of all ages along for an unforgettable ride,” said Archivist, Julia Novakovic.

Super Mario Kart is currently one of the longest-running racing game franchises, and has sold more than 100 million units worldwide.