Borderlands 3 was revealed just recently but it already seems mired in controversy.

Last month, Gearbox Software’s Chief Executive Officer, Randy Pitchford, claimed that the studio approached Troy Baker to reprise the role of Rhys but he turned the opportunity down. However, Baker expressed his surprise at the claim and dismissed it.

Then, Pitchford and Game Informer engaged in a public feud on Twitter when the latter reported that Borderlands 3 will feature cosmetic microtransactions, leading to the developer claiming that Game Informer made him sound like a “liar” (more on that in our Daily Reaction).

As if that wasn’t enough, Claptrap voice actor David Eddings – who was once employed by Gearbox – recently told fans that he won’t be reprising his role in the upcoming title because the studio allegedly wouldn’t pay him.

Over the weekend, Pitchford dismissed Eddings’ statements in a series of tweets, and claimed that he became “bitter” and “disgruntled” following the termination of his employment.

Mr. Eddings was paid very handsomely during his employment. After his employment he was made a relatively generous offer to reprise the role. Unfortunately, he turned that opportunity down. He was offered 2x scale – twice union rates. He refused the offer.

When someone pointed out that voice acting would have been beyond Eddings’ role as a developer, warranting additional payment, Pitchford tweeted:

He wanted it [the role] and reveled in it. The issue today is that Mr. Eddings is bitter and disgruntled about having been terminated. He was offered 2x scale, he refused. I don’t want him to do it unless he wants to do it, as motivation affects performance.

On the other hand, Eddings reiterated that he would have loved to reprise Claptrap’s role for his fans and friends at Gearbox. He added that the studio is “full of amazingly talented game developers,” and that it’s not fair to blame them for one person’s actions. “They’re the ones forced to cringe and bear it every time the boss shoots himself in the foot,” he continued.

