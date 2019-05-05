Sonic the Hedgehog movie director, Jeff Fowler, recently announced that the character will be undergoing a design change following intense criticism. The move has been not only been welcomed by fans but also by Sonic‘s co-creator, Yuji Naka, who believes that this is a “good direction” to go in.

Quoting Fowler’s tweet announcing the redesign, Naka said that the “power of Sonic fans is amazing” and that “it is good to go in a good direction.” “Thank you so much for loving Sonic,” he added.

On the other hand, character designer Naoto Ohshima didn’t seem to mind the movie’s original design.

“So far, various Sonics have appeared,” he tweeted. “I loved all Sonics. I saw a trailer of Sonic‘s movie. Since everyone loves Sonic, various opinions come out. I want to thank everyone.”

Elsewhere, Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman has sympathized with Fowler and his team. Speaking to The Verge, he said that redesigning is a difficult task and that this is a “difficult spot” to be in.

There’s no right or wrong to how you make one of these movies. It would be very difficult for us to redesign anything. We spent a year designing all the characters ahead of shooting so that we could get it all right. If we were off by an inch on Pikachu, Justice Smith’s performance would go right out the window. For us, it would have been impossible but that doesn’t mean they can’t do it. I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes – they’re in a difficult spot.

At the moment, there’s no indication that Sonic the Hedgehog will be delayed to accommodate the redesign. If all goes according to plan, the movie will hit theaters worldwide this November.

Are our readers looking forward to it? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: Destructoid, The Verge]