For weeks, rumors have swirled about a potential Assassin’s Creed title taking place during the age of Vikings. The first tease hit the web in the form of an Easter egg from The Division 2. A subsequent report from Kotaku fueled the speculation further, with details that claim the project is being internally referred to as Assassin’s Creed Kingdom. Brace yourself for yet another round of speculation, as a 4chan leak now suggests the new AC will feature co-op, a range of RPG elements, and much more.

A user on ResetEra has provided a summary of the 4chan rumors, which are quite extensive. For one, the newest experience in Ubisoft’s long-running series will reportedly be titled Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok. Catchy, right? Allegedly, Ragnarok is set to hit store shelves sometime in 2020 and will be a cross-gen title. The game itself is said to bring back RPG elements seen in the last couple of AC entries, as well as naval mechanics. However, the ship-related content won’t be as extensive, since the focus will instead shift to exploration. Interestingly, players should anticipate co-op features, which will appear in both side quests and exploration of the open-world.

Over the course of Ragnarok, players will reportedly venture into kingdoms set in the regions of Denmark, Finland, Great Britain, Norway, and Sweden. To embark on this adventure, fans will adopt the role of a character who is closely allied with the famed Ragnar Lothbrok. The unnamed protagonist also assists in establishing the Great Heathen Army, a league of Norse warriors who were instrumental in the invasion of English kingdoms in 865 AD.

Other interesting tidbits of note include the First Civilization reportedly not receiving as much attention, compared to the lore featured in Odyssey. Mjolnir will appear as an artifact to discover. The various kingdoms will be split into settlements, each of which comes with its own ecosystems and customization options. Finally, the hidden blade returns to the series, as does the order of Assassins as we know it.

According to the leak, Ubisoft Montreal is leading development on Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok. Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director and Game Director on Black Flag and Origins, respectively, serves as Ragnarok’s Creative Director. Curiously, DLC plans are already underway to an extent, as a setting in Iceland has reportedly been selected for post-launch content. It’s unclear if this detail is related to DLC, but, apparently, Ragnarok will feature multiple realms. The traversal between realms will be made possible by Yggdrasil, the mythic Tree of Life that some may recall from God of War and other Norse-centric media.

Of course, this should all be taken with a grain of salt, since Ubisoft has yet to confirm or deny any of the above details. Though, a few alleged screenshots of the game do seem pretty convincing. Check them out in the gallery below:

