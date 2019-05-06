As we approach E3 2019, more details on the event are beginning to come together. The first Coliseum event for the year has been revealed, and it centers around none other than Call of Duty. It will specifically focus on the future of the Call of Duty series, as developers from Infinity Ward, who is developing 2019’s entry, will be present. Wether it will be fully revealed during the event or not is currently unknown, but we are sure to get an in-depth look at what’s next for the franchise.

Announcing the first #E3Coliseum event! Join the Infinity Ward team for a panel discussing the next installment of the critically-acclaimed Call of Duty franchise. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/upcqHeX3V7 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/g7q5spXl63 — E3 (@E3) May 6, 2019

While we know Infinity Ward is developing the game, what exactly that game is remains a mystery. However, it’s heavily rumored to be Modern Warfare 4. Rumors of the title intensified after a leaked video of football players playing what appears to be Modern Warfare 4 surfaced online. It should be noticed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 talk originally surfaced thanks to NBA superstar James Harden.

What remains to be seen is whether we’ll get an official reveal prior to the event or not. While Activision officially announced Black Ops 4 in March 2018, we didn’t get a full reveal until the following May. Activision has certainly commented on the next Call of Duty title, though we haven’t gotten an official announcement on it yet. It seems likely we’ll get an announcement and reveal prior to E3, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Despite being around for well over a decade, the Call of Duty franchise is still going strong, regularly being among the best-selling games (if not the best-selling game) every year. In fact, the franchise as a whole just passed a staggering milestone, selling 300 million units across all titles.

Are you excited to learn more about the next Call of Duty title? Let us now!