Sony has just announced a new State of Play livestream event that will take place on May 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm PT (6:00 pm ET). This State of Play event will feature an extended look at the new remake of MediEvil, as well as a first look at a new title. Sony did clarify that much like last time, this livestream will not be long, as it will only run for about ten minutes. You can watch the new State of Play livestream on Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, and Facebook, so make sure to mark your calendars and bookmark your viewing channel of choice, folks!

However, there is one thing that won’t be at the second State of Play. Sony confirmed that we won’t get any PlayStation 5 news. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for that!

The last State of Play livestream only ran for about 20 minutes, but what it lacked in longevity, it made up for in content. Sony showed off a bunch of upcoming, highly anticipated VR titles. Among them were Concrete Genie, with its unique art style and beautiful color palette, Iron Man VR‘s high flying action, and No Man’s Sky‘s new update, which will allow you to explore the endless expanses of the Universe in VR. There was something for everybody to look forward to.

Hopefully this State of Play event will be no different in that regard! I for one, enjoy the fact that Sony is branching out in terms of events like these, and that players worldwide won’t need to wait specifically until next December at PSX to hear more information about things like VR titles. I prefer that they do it this way, getting things like VR titles out of the way now, in favor of saving the big announcements for an event like the PlayStation Experience.

Will you be tuning into the State of Play livestream on May 9th? Are you excited to see more of the MediEvil remake? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]