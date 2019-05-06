It’s not every day we get to report on an upcoming side-scrolling shoot ’em up (shmup), since they’re sort of a genre of the past. If you’re unaware, R-Type Final 2 was announced recently, which is a sequel to the 2004 PS2 game, R-Type Final. The sequel was announced on April 1st, 2019, but everyone was assured that it was not an April Fool’s joke. As it turns out, the upcoming game will be crowdfunded, beginning later this month. Today, a poll from the game’s official Twitter page asked the community which platforms they’d like to play the game on.

Keep in mind, the poll is originally in Japanese, but has been translated. It reads:

Since the announcement of R-TYPE FINAL 2, we have received many requests and comments regarding the platform. Thank you very much. I would like to ask you again about the platform you want. Please note that we may not be able to meet all of your needs. Please forgive me in advance. #rtype

Currently, PS4 is in the lead with 39% of the votes, along with Nintendo Switch at 28%. Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that it will only come to one console — but rather a way to simply gauge interest and see what the community thinks. It’s unclear what the format of the release will be, as smaller titles like these typically come out digital-only at first, with a physical release to be determined by sales at a later time.

R-Type Final 2 seems like a perfect title for a physical Limited Run Games release, giving hardcore collectors a chance to express their love for the series. At this time, there is no confirmed release date, no confirmed platforms other than PS4 (according to the official website), and a price-point that is yet to be determined. It is clear that we will probably have to wait a while to get our hands on it, since it’s still early in development.

[Source: Twitter]