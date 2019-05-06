In a short video from Paradox Interactive, Rachel Leiker and Brian Mitsoda revealed to fans that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be playable at PDXCon 2019. As a sequel to the 2004 cult hit, Lead UI/UX Designer Leiker says the team has “been utterly blown away by the response to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2,” following the game’s announcement in March. She also mentions that while the team would love to share more about the game’s development with fans, they have other exciting news. “You’ll be able to play a hands-on demo […] at PDXCon in Berlin this year,” shared Narrative Lead Brian Mitsoda.

Be sure to listen to the duo’s comments in the video below.

PDXCon is Paradox Interactive’s celebration of all things gaming and takes place in Berlin October 18-20, 2019. Event goers can look forward to an opportunity to meet with the studio’s development team, as well as a chance to try out some of their new and unreleased games. There will also be several competitions, a board game area, and an art lounge which showcases some of the team’s projects. A full list of activities can be found on the event’s website. Anyone interested in going should take advantage of the event’s Early Bird ticket special.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines followed a protagonist who was revived as a vampire after being killed in the World of Darkness version of southern California. The game was revered for its dark and exciting story, in addition to its depth of role-playing, but was dismissed by many for its frequent technical issues. Bloodlines 2 aims to give fans the well-written story they expect while also being a finely-crafted gameplay experience. I, for one, can’t wait to lurk in the shadows as a vampire and explore Seattle with a gothic twist.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is currently planned for a March 2020 release.

[Source: Paradox Interactive via YouTube]