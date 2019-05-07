For the second week in a row, SIE Bend Studio’s Days Gone has found itself at the top of the UK retail sales charts. This victory is despite a week-over-week drop in sales by 60%. Mortal Kombat 11 follows close behind it for the second consecutive week. With a 74% dip in sales, the latest Mortal Kombat entry maintained its number two spot on the UK sales chart for the second week in a row.

The UK sales chart for the week ending on May 4, 2019 is pretty similar to that of the week prior. However, this past week saw Grand Theft Auto V return to the top ten. Its ascension to this position is due in large part to a 14% increase in sales. Meanwhile, titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the recently launched World War Z didn’t break the top 10 at all this time around. With no major game releases scheduled for the new week, which will conclude on May 11th, the next UK sales chart for retail may once more feature a number of familiar titles.

See the full top ten list for the week ending with May 4th below:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8: Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Forza Horizon 4 Anthem

Days Gone’s second consecutive win on the UK charts comes on the heels of its incredibly impressive launch. For the UK, at least, the Bend Studio adventure had the best physical sales launch for 2019 so far. It will be interesting to see how long Days Gone is able to maintain such momentum.

Players currently in the process of finishing Days Gone may soon have reason to return. Prior to the game’s late April release, Bend Studio announced plans to roll out free DLC in June. The biggest addition to the experience will be Survival Mode, but weekly challenges will also round out the post-launch content.

Days Gone Sales Numbers Top UK Retail Charts Once More WATCH GALLERY

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz via Push Square]