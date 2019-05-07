Dead by Daylight has no shortage of iconic fiends from horror history, but another legendary face, or rather mask, will be joining the multiplayer horror hit. Ghostface, the killer from Scream that launched a thousand Halloween costumes, will be introduced to Dead by Daylight at some point in the future. He hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, but many have managed to get a glimpse at the future killer within the game.

Here’s a look at Ghostface in-game:

When @DeadByBHVR make one the biggest mistakes they’ve ever made… pic.twitter.com/8QWy4HyBd5 — Morf (@Morf_UK) May 7, 2019

Ghostface, also known as “The Ghost,” has some truly terrifying abilities in his arsenal. He can become “obsessed” with a single survivor, which earns you a token every time you hook a survivor. If a fellow survivor rescues that survivor, the rescuer then becomes the target of Ghostface’s obsession. He also, true to form, can be quite stealthy in the field. His “Shrouded Hunt” gives Ghostface no terror radius for a time.

The discovery seems to have come from a mistake on the developer’s part, after it released the wrong update. Ghostface wasn’t outright confirmed, but the official Dead by Daylight Twitter account did have some fun with the situation:

Some lucky players got a glimpse of our upcoming chapter release content in today’s mid-chapter update. We already pushed the right update live to all players on PC and PS4. XBOX users will receive it within a few days. In the meantime, enjoy the early hype on the next chapter! — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 7, 2019

Ghostface will be the latest big-name horror figure to join Dead by Daylight. Previous horror icons released include Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, and Amanda Young. It looks like we won’t have a survivor to go with Ghostface this time around, so don’t expect Sidney Prescott to join the game, sadly. However, the last update did feature only a survivor, Ash Williams, so it does balance things out.

Are you excited to see Ghostface added to Dead by Daylight? What horror icon would you like to see next? Let us know!

[Source: ResetEra]