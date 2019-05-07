Media Molecule has announced on Twitter that a new update for Dreams Early Access has dropped which raises the level cap for players from 100 to 200. Now players who have been grinding away, creating all sorts of experiences for other players can level up even further.

Dreams Early Access launched on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, and there have already been a massive amount of things created worldwide. Players created over 35 000 things in just the Beta alone! Now, with an increase to the game’s level cap, players should have another reason to keep creating wonderful things.

We’ve released a tiny update to #DreamsPS4 today! Those of you who have already reached the level cap of 100 can now progress further, all the way to Level 200. Further patch notes can be found on https://t.co/SaadCW2I0X! #MadeInDreams — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) May 7, 2019

We here at PlayStation Lifestyle compiled a list of the 5 best creations from Dreams Early Access so far. It included a billiards table created by The_Arch1tect, a stealth game called “Solid Gears Are Metal,” an homage to Santa Monica Studio’s God of War titled “Dreams of War,” and “Prometheus: FPS Demo,” which may remind people of Halo: Combat Evolved. If you haven’t had a chance to read it yet, go check it out!

Are you pleased to see a level cap increase for Dreams Early Access? Had you even reached the previous level cap of 100 yet? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Twitter]