The Devil May Cry series has always been known for it’s silliness, most notably with the latest installment, Devil May Cry 5. In it, you can murder your enemies with two halves of a motorcycle that you can dual-wield, the Mega Man Megabuster, and even a hat that does some serious damage. With that in mind, it’s not exactly surprising that there’s a new free piece of DLC called Monkey Business that gives you a Devil Breaker that looks like a bunch of bananas.

Yep, you read that correctly.

Devil Breakers are weapons that act as a prosthetic arm for Nero and can be used in various ways, depending on what type you have. As you play through the game, you’ll find lots of different kinds of Devil Breakers, from one that’s used as a metal whip to another that fires shockwaves. The Monkey Business Devil Breaker seems to be a joke, as its description on the PlayStation Store reads:

A Devil Breaker that looks like a bunch of bananas. Created by Nico on a whim from leftover Helter Skelter parts. The big, bendy, revolving bananas are amusing, but not particularly useful in battle. It can’t be found inside the motorhome, but will appear occasionally on stages.

Even if it isn’t particularly useful, you can probably expect some funny YouTube videos of players doing unexpected things with the Monkey Business Devil Breaker.

Devil May Cry 5 has been quite the success. Capcom recently announced its financial reports for the 2019 fiscal year, in which it reported record high-profits. Specifically, Devil May Cry 5 shipped over 2 million units, which is a sizable amount. Maybe this banana Devil Breaker will help it sell 2 million more copies (but I won’t hold my breath).

The Monkey Business Devil Breaker is free, so if you’re still playing Devil May Cry 5, you’ll have some more silliness to enjoy.

