New details concerning Monster Hunter: World’s future updates are incoming. Capcom has scheduled a livestream for May 9th at 4:00 pm PST on Monster Hunter’s official Twitch channel. During the stream, a Spring update will detail a whole host of information concerning the title’s future.

Capcom announced news of the upcoming stream on Monster Hunter’s Twitter page. Check out the post below:

Tune into the Monster Hunter Spring Update straight from the development team on May 9 / May 10. https://t.co/8IzgK7NCNN pic.twitter.com/ajAydeKr98 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 7, 2019

Members of Monster Hunter: World’s development team, such as Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, will appear during the May 9th broadcast. For now, what specifically will be revealed in the broadcast remains under wraps. However, there’s a strong possibility the long-awaited Iceborn expansion will receive concrete details.

The paid expansion, which is due out this Fall, will be set after the events of the core experience and takes place in a new region. A few bits of information were teased about Iceborn during a livestream in December 2018. In addition to new story content and a fresh locale, Iceborn will introduce brand-new monsters, a quest rank, and more. A solid Fall release date has not yet been unveiled.

Since its launch in early 2018, Monster Hunter: World has consistently received new content to keep players regularly engaged. Some of the most recent additions also count as its most ambitious, as is the case with The Witcher 3 crossover event. Capcom’s and CD Projekt RED’s partnership to bring Geralt of Rivia into the world of Monster Hunter allowed players to track new monsters and earn a number of special items.

In addition to the critical acclaim, Monster Hunter: World has also been quite the commercial success. As of early 2019, the title had exceeded 11 million copies in shipments across its console and PC releases.

