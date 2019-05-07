In May 2019, nine games and one PS3 to PS4 upgrade will be joining the already massive lineup of PlayStation Now games in North America. The entire list of titles being added in May is Batman: Arkham Knight, Brawlout, Dangerous Golf, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Ultimate Edition, 8-Bit Armies, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom, Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode, and Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter. The PS3 to PS4 upgrade is Tales of Zestiria.

Batman: Arkham Knight released on June 23. 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is the conclusion to Rocksteady’s monumentally successful Batman: Arkham series and sees Batman pushed to his absolute limits. You must make use of the Batmobile to take out a drone-littered Gotham, all while trying to stop Scarecrow and discover the true identity of the mysterious Arkham Knight. If you haven’d had a chance to play it yet, now would be a great time to do so.

In Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Ultimate Edition, you play as Raiden, a cyborg ninja who also happened to be the main protagonist for the second half of Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. The Ultimate Edition comes with all of the DLC released for the game, which includes five skins, VR missions, and two DLC stories. Get to slashing those enemies to bits!

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter allows players to step into the shoes of the iconic fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes. (He’s voiced by Alex Jordan.) Players must investigate clues and question key witnesses in order to get to the bottom of a mysteries. The game features five different cases, each with their own unique predicaments for Sherlock to solve, where the player’s decisions will dictate whether or not Sherlock actually solves the case.

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]