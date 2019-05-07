PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 7, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PS4 Demos
- WorldEnd Syndrome
PS4 Games
- ACA NEOGEO Football Frenzy ($7.99)
- Brief Battles ($14.99)
- Crashbots ($9.99)
- For the King ($19.99)
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone ($9.99)
- My Big Sister ($4.79)
- Puyo Puyo Champions ($9.99)
- Reverse Crawl ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)
- Shakedown: Hawaii ($19.99)
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action ($14.99)
- WorldEnd Syndrome ($39.99)
- Xenon Racer Deluxe Edition ($54.99)
PS4 Add-on Content
- Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare DLC ($2.99 each)
- Devil May Cry 5 DLC (Free and up)
- Dirt Rally 2.0 DLC ($1.49 each)
- IMMORTAL: UNCHAINED – STORM BREAKER ($14.99)
- Nelke & the LA: Atelier 20th Anniversary ‘Arrange BGM pack’ ($4.99)
- Ride 3 Free Pack 8 (Free)
- Train Sim World: BR Class 52 ($19.99)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Discordant Choir ($2.99)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Forgotten Arsenal ($2.99)
PS Vita Games
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)
- My Big Sister ($4.79)
- Shakedown: Hawaii ($19.99)