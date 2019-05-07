PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 7, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Demos

WorldEnd Syndrome

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO Football Frenzy ($7.99)

Brief Battles ($14.99)

Crashbots ($9.99)

For the King ($19.99)

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone ($9.99)

My Big Sister ($4.79)

Puyo Puyo Champions ($9.99)

Reverse Crawl ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)

Shakedown: Hawaii ($19.99)

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action ($14.99)

WorldEnd Syndrome ($39.99)

Xenon Racer Deluxe Edition ($54.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare DLC ($2.99 each)

Devil May Cry 5 DLC (Free and up)

Dirt Rally 2.0 DLC ($1.49 each)

IMMORTAL: UNCHAINED – STORM BREAKER ($14.99)

Nelke & the LA: Atelier 20th Anniversary ‘Arrange BGM pack’ ($4.99)

Ride 3 Free Pack 8 (Free)

Train Sim World: BR Class 52 ($19.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Discordant Choir ($2.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Forgotten Arsenal ($2.99)

PS Vita Games

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

My Big Sister ($4.79)

Shakedown: Hawaii ($19.99)

