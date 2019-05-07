Anakin Skywalker Nerfed in Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update

DICE announced last week that Anakin Skywalker’s battle point cost in Star Wars Battlefront 2 would be doubled until the company would able to release a patch that brought further balance to the Chosen One in-game. Now, on May 8, 2019, Anakin will be repaired. The next update adjusts him and other characters.

Players had been complaining for quite some time that Anakin was too powerful and ruining the balance of the game. With the addition of Capital Supremacy, it was clear that even more changes needed to be made to him, so that is the team’s main goal with tomorrow’s patch. Once the update arrives, Anakin’s battle point cost in-game will go back to the normal amounts of 4000 battle points (in the correct era) and 6000 battle points (out of era).

As mentioned above, all of Anakin’s Star Wars:Battlefront 2 changes are designed to make the experience better for all types of players. Some of the notable changes coming to Anakin focus on making him a little less legendary. For example, he’ll deal a little less lightsaber damage, his Tenacious Star Card won’t give him as much health, and his Massive Strikes Star Card will do less damage.

The changes coming to the other Heroes can be seen in the full list of patch notes below, as they are only small bug fixes.

The entire list of patch notes for tomorrow’s update is as follows:

Balanced damage and cooldown values for Anakin’s abilities:

Increased the recharge time of Heroic Might from 14 to 18 seconds

Reduced the friendly damage charge-up speed of Retribution from 2% per 100 damage to 1,33% per 100 damage

Reduced the Health Increased stats of the TENACIOUS Star Card from 50-100-150-200 to 25-50-75-100

Reduced Anakin’s lightsaber damage from 140 to 130 points

Reduced Anakin’s MASSIVE STRIKES Star Card bonus damage from 10-15-20-25 to 5-10-15-20

Delayed the effect of Retribution by 5 frames

Fixed an issue where damage from sources other than enemy players caused Anakin’s Retribution ability to charge up.

Anakin’s Retribution ability now has a maximum value increase per damage event.

Other heroes’ updates:

Fixed an issue where Count Dooku’s Expose Weakness had no cooldown period when activated while dashing.

Fixed an issue that prevented Darth Maul from blocking, when under Obi-Wan’s Restrictive Mind Trick ability.

Fixed an issue where Bossk could defeat other heroes in one shot, if the player zoomed out right before Bossk’s weapon was fully charged.

Are you glad to see that the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 team is still fixing the game? What do you think of this nerf to Anakin? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Electronic Arts]