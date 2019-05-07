Arguably one of the most underrated AAA PS4 exclusives is Until Dawn, a narrative adventure game with tons of different branching paths and a cast of memorable characters. When it released in 2015, we hadn’t really seen anything like it in terms of its level of polish. Sure, we’d gotten things like Telltale’s The Walking Dead or Heavy Rain, but something about Until Dawn seemed to resonate with fans. That’s why the community has been clamoring for a sequel for years now, with no sign of one in the works. Recently, Supermassive Games shed some light on this topic during an interview with Game Informer.

As you may know, the studio is hard at work developing Man of Medan. It is part of the Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of horror installments in the same vein as Until Dawn, but spanning across different themes and with different characters. During the interview, CEO of Supermassive Games Pete Samuels said:

After Until Dawn, [many] started to request a sequel, and it still happens today, so we know there is a fanbase that likes this kind of thing. A lot of [creating the anthology] is about our desire to serve that fanbase from our perspective and to serve us ourselves in what we love to do, which is do more stories and characters, and do it more frequently than one or two every few years.

When asked about Until Dawn 2, Supermassive Producer Dan McDonald had this to say:

If we were making sequels, we don’t know who survived. I mean we could probably work it out from your game save, but we don’t want to make a sequel to that. We want to make a different story with different people.

As much as it may hurt to know, we probably won’t be getting a sequel anytime soon.(It may not happen at all.) Knowing who survived from the first game could definitely complicate things during development, and it’s easy to understand why the studio decided to create something new instead. Still, it would be neat for a sequel to read your save from the previous game to determine which characters could appear.

Would you like to see a sequel to Until Dawn? Are you okay with Supermassive trying new things like Dark Pictures Anthology? Let us know!

[Source: Game Informer]