It appears production is beginning to wrap for the pilot season of Netflix’s The Witcher series. This is according to website Redanian Intelligence, which serves as a hub for information related to the upcoming show. For this particular bit of news, the website has compiled social media posts from various cast and crew members, all of whom have hinted at production wrapping on The Witcher’s first season.

For example, Adam Levy, who plays the druid Mousesack, shared a wrap party video in late April 2019. One of the series’ directors, Charlotte Brändström, recently shared a post, bidding adieu to Budapest, one of the show’s various shooting locations. Royce Pierreson, who’s bringing the sorcerer Istredd to life, wrapped filming on May 1st. Another interesting post from a crew member suggests filming came to an end on Saturday, May 4th. Of course, this does not mean all the hard work is finished. Executive Producer Tomasz Bagiński, for instance, will continue working out of Budapest for the next month or so.

The foreseeable future, then, is bound to have the remainder of The Witcher team involved with post-production. How long this process will last remains to be seen. Luckily, this will eventually culminate in the first official look at the highly-anticipated series in action. As of now, only leaked set images and a sneak peak of Henry Cavill as Geralt in costume has surfaced online.

In the series, Cavill is joined by Into the Badlands‘ Freya Allan (Ciri) and Wanderlust star Anya Charlota (Yennefer). A number of other characters from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books will play a role on the Netflix series, as well. They include Triss Merigold, Frangilla Vigo, Cahir, Jaskier (aka Dandelion), and more.

The Witcher Filming for Season 1 is Reportedly Winding Down WATCH GALLERY

During a recent investor call, Netflix’s Chief Content Office Ted Saranados revealed the show would begin streaming sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019. At present, a specific date has yet to be set by the streaming giant.

[Source: Redanian Intelligence via PCGamesN]