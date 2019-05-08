Bandai Namco’s beloved Tales of series has been going strong since the release of 1995’s Tales of Phantasia, which originally launched on Super Famicom and PlayStation consoles. Following the franchise’s most recent launches–Tales of Berseria (2016) and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (2019)–a new sales milestone has been reached. According to Bandai Namco, the Tales of games have now sold a total of 20 million copies worldwide.

The company revealed the news on its US Twitter account, where it also posted a celebratory treat for the fan community. To honor the latest Tales of sales milestone, Bandai Namco shared a new illustration from artist Minoru Iwamoto. It’s a beautiful piece of artwork that fans can download as a wallpaper from the Tales Channel PLUS website.

Check out Bandai Namco’s tweet about the new hallmark and celebratory art below:

Tales Fans! Thanks to you the #talesof series has sold over 20 MILLION units worldwide!!! To celebrate we present to you a new illustration from artist Minoru Iwamoto. Get your own wallpaper versions here: https://t.co/XzoUcHfdem #talesof pic.twitter.com/fHSDNjvmwb — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 8, 2019

At present, there are no details about the future of the long-running franchise. Might there be other definitive editions planned in the vein of Tales of Vesperia’s rerealease? If so, Bandai Namco has yet to make this publicly known. However, Tales of’s history seems to suggest fans may not have to wait long for another new entry. After all, the longest gap between new releases in the series is no longer than three years. There was a three-year wait for 2000’s Tales of Eternia following the launch of Tales of Destiny in 1997. Similarly, Tales of Zesteria’s 2015 launch came three years after Tales of Xillia 2’s 2012 release. Perhaps a new Tales installment is much closer than anticipated.

[Source: Bandai Namco US on Twitter]