Although Konami doesn’t really carry the positivity it once had during the peak Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania days, the company is still doing well, at least financially. It just released it latest financial results, in which it reported tremendous growth for the fifth year in a row. Ending on March 31, 2019, Konami reported $2.37 billion in revenue, up 9.6% over last fiscal year, with a net profit of $404.1 million (up 12.5% from last year).

Games were Konami’s highest source of profit, with titles like Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and the mobile game Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links attributing to sales. Digital entertainment generated $1.28 billion, an increase of 17.8% from last fiscal year. Although Konami saw success with console games, it seem that the mobile space has been just as lucrative.

The company also shared its projections for the future, in which it expects revenue to increase by 2.8% to $2.44 billion by next fiscal year, with the games division increasing 1.6% to $1.3 billion.

Finally, Konami noted that it will continue to make efforts with esports titles, committing to creating and hosting tournaments for Pro Evolution Soccer and other competitive games.

In terms of upcoming console Konami games, there isn’t much we know about other than the inevitable Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, which usually launches around August of each year. There is no word on new installments in any of its beloved franchises like Castlevania or Metal Gear Solid. Although the latter’s creator, Hideo Kojima does have Death Stranding in the works.

[Source: Konami via Gamesindustry.biz]