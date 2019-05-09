Those waiting on the review embargo to lift for Rage 2 will have to wait a little while longer. According to IGN, reviews for the post-apocalyptic shooter will begin rolling out on May 13th at 5:00am PST. This is one day ahead of the game’s May 14th launch.

Reviews going live for big AAA titles a day before release isn’t an unusual practice, of course. Many may recall that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Days Gone both recently had similar review embargoes in place. Regardless of the embargo, Sekiro launched to favorable reviews. Meanwhile, Days Gone garnered middling reception from most reviewers, though us at PSLS liked it quite a bit. As such, who is to say how Rage 2 will fare with regards to review scores and general reception?

Rage 2 has been a long time coming, especially since the original launched in late 2010. This new release is taking quite a different turn compared to its predecessor, however. For starters, Avalanche Studios, the team behind Just Cause and Mad Max titles, is the driving force behind the impending Rage sequel. Additionally, the open world has evolved. Going from place to place and activity to activity is now far more seamless than it was in 2011’s Rage. Studio Director for id Software, Tim Willits, has also explained in the past that the teams worked hard to ensure Rage 2’s ending would be a satisfactory one for players, unlike the original’s ending. Obviously, fans will have to judge whether or not these changes were worthwhile for themselves.

Rage 2 Reviews Will Begin Going Live One Day Before Launch WATCH GALLERY

Rage 2 will hit store shelves soon on May 14th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Those who pick up the game at Walmart in Canada may want to preorder, as the company has partnered with Bethesda for a bonus that pays homage to the sequel’s leak in 2018.

[Source: IGN]