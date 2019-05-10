The upcoming chaotic “kart” racer, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, will allow players to customize nearly every aspect of how their cart looks. From the wheels on the ground to the racer in the seat, players will be able to select from a fairly large variety of visual options. What’s more, characters from previous games and their carts will be included in Nitro Fueled.

Check out the newly released trailer showing off the variety of customizable features below!

Racers will be able to select from a handful of different cart body options. Each of these can be painted a different color and have decals (or even stickers) applied to different parts of the cart. Once you’ve created your perfect cart body, you can then change the kind of wheels equipped to really put the finishing touch on your masterpiece.

Each of these customization items will be earned by progressing in the game’s Adventure Mode or by collecting Wumpa Coins in-game. It does not seem, however, that the various wheel types and body customizations will have any effect on the cart’s speed or handling. At least you will be riding in style as the other drivers eat your dust. There will also be carts from the previous game, Crash Tag Team Racing, making their way into Nitro Fueled.

Character skins from the N. Sane Trilogy, as well as from Crash Nitro Kart, will also be making a return in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. To add to this, certain skins will have unique victory poses during the race’s podium ceremony. A handful of these can be seen in the trailer above, such as Crash going scuba diving and Coco taking a bite out of the game’s iconic apple. The best of these, by far, is Doctor Neo Cortex, who can be seen obliterating the audience with laser vision.

Last, but not least, racer difficulty can be sent to Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced. This way, players who have been mastering their racing skills since the original game’s release in 1999 will still find it a challenge. Anyone who is a first-time kart driver should be able to easily learn the ropes on the Beginner class.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled looks to be an N. Sanely good time. The good news is, we aren’t far away from the game’s release. Eager players will be able to take the wheel on June 21st.