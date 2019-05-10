The numbers are in! Mortal Kombat 11 reigned supreme in the month of April for the PlayStation 4 download charts. PS4 exclusive Days Gone counts as the second most downloaded game of the month, with World War Z following close behind at number three on the charts.

Both of April’s top two selling titles launched amidst controversy. For the latest Mortal Kombat release, issues concerning the grind and difficulty levels caused quite the uproar. In many respects, much of this has since been resolved. Days Gone, meanwhile, was not particularly well-received by critics, and also suffered from a variety of gameplay problems that were in need of being patched. Evidently, sales of the titles were not hit too hard by the controversies.

Other fairly recent releases, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and The Division 2, rounded out the top 10 list, as well. Check below for a look at the full list of most-downloaded PS4 games in the month of April:

Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone World War Z Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition MLB The Show 19 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The PlayStation Blog also released April’s best-selling digital downloads list for PlayStation VR:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Creed: Rise to Glory Gun Club VR Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Killing Floor: Incursion Drunkn Bar Fight Borderlands 2 VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

For those who have yet to pick up either Mortal Kombat 11 or Days Gone, there may be a reason to do so soon. DLC is planned for both titles, though a few key details are lacking. With MK11, Shang Tsung will serve as the first post-launch character, but a release date for the sorcerer and other DLC additions has not yet been specified. On Days Gone’s end, free and paid DLC is on the cards for a June release, though a solid launch date remains unknown.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]