Mother’s Day is this weekend, and while you could go the traditional route of getting flowers, a card, or chocolates for mom—any of which I’m sure she would appreciate—how about getting a PS4 game for her instead? (If she doesn’t have a PS4, it looks like you’ll be buying her one of those too.) Here are some PS4 games that are great for mom this Mother’s Day, whether she’s new to games or already has every major release this year.

Mother’s Day Gift Guide – PS4 Games for Mom

Moss

So you’ll be getting mom a PSVR headset too, if she doesn’t already have one, but Moss is my go-to “mom game.” I love having my mom, stepmom, and mother-in-law all try this one out. It’s got great platforming, puzzles, and combat, but it also has an immediate heart, and highlights what’s unique about VR gaming. That maternal instinct will mean she’ll instantly fall in love with Quill, but who are we kidding? We all fell in love with Quill, maternal instinct or not.

Monster Hunter: World

It’s got a massive new expansion called Iceborne coming later this year, so now’s the perfect time for mom to hone her hunting skills against the massive beasts that roam these wild lands. We’re also sure that she’ll love the character customization, different armor sets, and Palicos. I know my wife does.

Destiny 2

One of the key members of my Destiny 2 Raid group is a mom, and after putting baby down for bed, it’s time to take to the stars to take on ultimate challenges, grind for loot and gear, and just generally enjoy the excellent gunplay that Bungie is known for. Destiny 2’s only getting bigger and better, so it’s still a great time to jump on board. Whether mom likes an epic sci-fi story or the deep looter shooter gameplay, we’re sure she’ll find something to enjoy here.

Kingdom Hearts 3

We’d all been anticipating this one for years, but even for those not into Kingdom Hearts, when it’s rife with Disney worlds, this one’s a pretty easy sell. If your mom loves Disney (and who doesn’t?), then Kingdom Hearts 3 should be what’s playing on her PS4. Plus there’s more coming to the game, so there’s no better time to pick it up and finish it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

On the other side of the Disney coin are the Marvel properties, and if your mom was one of the first into the theater to see Avengers: Endgame, we’re sure she’ll love swinging through the streets of New York as Spider-Man. Insomniac did an amazing job with the feel of being the web-slinging superhero, and even though he’s a bit older in this incarnation, it’s a fresh take on the character, villains, and story of Spider-Man.

Resident Evil 2

Every mom is different, so we can’t leave out the ones who love a good scare. Maybe your mom remembers Resident Evil 2 from back on the original PlayStation. Or maybe she just likes a good classic zombie/monster/horror game. No matter what background she comes from with the franchise, if your mom likes things a little bit on the scarier side, then Resident Evil 2 is on her wishlist.

Shadow of the Colossus

Your mom deserves a relaxing break. She raised you after all! Shadow of the Colossus is a beautiful and serene game, perfectly rebuilt from its original PS2 version for the PS4. Taking down some of the gargantuan creatures in the game might be a bit tough, but the game never steps outside of that zen and somber feeling. Even when felling a mighty Colossus, there’s almost a feeling of sadness in taking it down. One of the best PS2 games is now one of the best PS4 games, and mom will love this one.

Crash Team Racing

So it’s not quite out yet, but we don’t think your mom would be mad at a preorder for a remake of one of the best kart racing games in history! Crash Bandicoot and friends all take to the track in fun cars complete with tons of customization options. If your mom enjoys Mario Kart, have her try this one out. We’re pretty sure she’ll enjoy this non-Nintendo take on the kart racing genre.

Team Sonic Racing

Two racing games on this list? Yeah, but we had to. The unique team-based mechanics in Team Sonic Racing give it an edge as a really unique kart racer, and one that she might actually want to play with you. Whether she’s the pro leaving you in the dust, or she just wants a casual game to play alongside her favorite people, Team Sonic Racing can fulfill both of those needs. This is another preorder, but it’s coming very soon, so she won’t have to wait long to go fast.

LittleBigPlanet 3

Funny story: I once tried to get my mother-in-law to play LittleBigPlanet, and she couldn’t quite get the concept of both moving forward and jumping at the same time. Some time later, she was playing Moss with no problems, so she’s come a long way as a gamer. Whether your mom is just starting out in games or is s seasoned vet, LittleBigPlanet 3 is a great addition to her library. It’s gentle enough that it can cradle newcomers, while also having an insane amount of depth in the custom levels.

Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends is one of the best side-scrolling platformers in history. It’s visuals are a treat to behold, and the level design is incredible. Even some of the most tough sections have a specific rhythm that will get you through perfectly. We might be holding out for Ubisoft to finally announce another Rayman game, but meanwhile, let mom enjoy this one.

Overwatch

Yeah, it’s been out for a while, but it’s still going strong. My wife plays this one extensively, so I basically have to add it to the list. It’s a fun character shooter for the mom who may not want to play something like Call of Duty or other competitive military shooters. The sheer variety of characters means that mom can pick a role and play her part on the team, but it also means that she can switch it up if she doesn’t always want to be healer or support. Moms can tank and DPS too!

The Division 2

Maybe mom’s into miltary shooters, and maybe she wants to collect some awesome loot within a stunning recreation of Washington DC. The Division 2 is sure to keep her attention, and if she’s anything like my wife, she’ll love the deep character customization before the shooting ever even starts. This is a great one to play with mom too, if you’ve got your own PS4. No splitscreen co-op here.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Is your mom hardcore? Is she a glutton for punishment? Does she like games that offer a significantly larger challenge? Have her test her mettle with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It’s not going to be the gift to get for every mom, but there are definitely some out there who will enjoy what Sekiro has to offer. Or if it’s my wife, she simply enjoyed getting the story as she watched me play through it. There’s a little something for everyone.

Devil May Cry 5

Your mom’s been raising you, or maybe it’s your wife raising your kids, or maybe it’s a prospective mother who doesn’t have kids yet. No matter who the gift is for, everyone needs to blow off a little steam, and there aren’t many better ways to do that than the high-intensity action of a game like Devil May Cry 5. Swords, guns, and even a robot (or banana) arm lead the way against an army of demons in some of the most cathartic and fun combo action that you can have on a PS4.

God of War

An incredible game and a beautiful story. Moms will innately connect with Kratos and his bond with his son, and the action in the game is a lot of fun. God of War will go down as a timeless classic in not just interactive media, but general storytelling. The whole game is told through a single-shot perspective, meaning the camera never cuts. Kratos’ history may say otherwise, but the amazing way that Sony Santa Monica approached this game means I have to recommend it to everyone, moms included.

