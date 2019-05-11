Taiwanese anime-style 3D action game, Dusk Diver, is releasing on the PlayStation 4 worldwide alongside Nintendo Switch and PC, publisher JFI Games and developer JERA have announced. The game, which is currently in early access on Steam, was set to release on Nintendo Switch but due to popular demand, the companies are adding a PS4 version to their release plans.

Dusk Diver is set in Taipei’s famous tourist spot, Ximending. Players will step into the shoes of high school student Yang Yumo as she travels between Ximending’s surface and inner worlds, fighting demons with guardians by her side.

Players will be able to create their own combat combos to take on the demons, with “tons” of moves and skills at their disposal. Summoning Guardians will prompt them to launch their “ultimate” attack to finish enemies off.

According to JERA, Ximending has been faithfully recreated in the game, allowing players to explore and enjoy local cuisine to improve character attributes.

Key features are as follows:

Combat system that aligns the protagonist and guardians into battle – On top of the main character’s individual combat chains, players can fight alongside guardians to create jointly diverse combat!

Set in Ximending, Taiwan’s famous tourist spot, as if you’re actually there – The development team cooperated with many local merchants in order to fully reproduce the shops of Ximending to realistically create its streets in-game. Stroll through the game’s streetscapes and taste the local delicacies, which boost attributes.

Deluxe Japanese and Taiwanese voice-overs, interpreting the characteristics in depth – For closer interpretations, the game features famous Japanese and Taiwanese voice actors to voice over the characters. Voice-over language can be switched at any time during the game. Choose whichever one suits you best!

Dusk Diver will release sometime this fall. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Gematsu]