Ubisoft has confirmed that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will require a persistent internet connection even when playing solo, unlike its predecessor.

“Breakpoint is a brand new installment to the Ghost Recon franchise,” the developer told a fan on Twitter. “It’s still a military shooter though, just like Wildlands. It can be played up to four-player co-op or completely solo. The game will require an active internet connection to play.”

In response to another fan, Ubisoft said that the always-online requirement will ensure that all players get the “best experience.”

As expected, this update wasn’t well-received but it’s in line with the developer’s other releases, like The Division and Rainbow Six Siege.

You can try Breakpoint for free before launch by signing up for the beta. You’ll be given the option to select a platform but do note that there’s no guarantee you’ll get in unless you preorder the game.

In case you missed it, here are the various editions that you can purchase:

Standard Edition ($60)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint base game

Guaranteed access to the Beta

Gold Edition ($110)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint base game

Guaranteed access to the Beta

Three-day early access beginning October 1, 2019

The Year 1 Pass, which includes two new adventures in Auroa, called Deep State and Transcendence; Siren’s Call, an additional mission available at launch; one-week early access to three new character classes, which will be released throughout the year; and the Special Operations Forces Pack, which includes the Quiet DMR, Covered ACH, Crye G3 Combat Pants, and Cross Draw Vest.

Ultimate Edition ($130)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint base game

Guaranteed access to the Beta

Three-day early access beginning October 1, 2019

The Year 1 Pass, which includes two new adventures in Auroa, Deep State and Transcendence; Siren’s Call, an additional mission available at launch; one-week early access to three new character classes, which will be released throughout the year; and the Special Operations Forces Pack, which includes the Quiet DMR, Covered ACH, Crye G3 Combat Pants, and Cross Draw Vest

A bonus mission

Additional in-game items including the Trail TX motorbike, the Spider buggy, and the Survivor Pack

Collector’s Edition ($190)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint base game

Guaranteed access to the Beta

Three-day early access beginning October 1, 2019

The Year 1 Pass, which includes two new adventures in Auroa, Deep State and Transcendence; Siren’s Call, an additional mission available at launch; one-week early access to three new character classes, which will be released throughout the year; and the Special Operations Forces Pack, which includes the Quiet DMR, Covered ACH, Crye G3 Combat Pants, and Cross Draw Vest.

A bonus mission

Additional in-game items including the Trail TX motorbike, the Spider buggy, and the Survivor Pack

Exclusive Steelbook

Soundtrack with a selection of music from the game

Confidential File with three lithographs

Cole D. Walker figurine (24 cm. high)

Walker’s Dog Tag

Waterproof map

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will release on October 4, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Ghost Recon (Twitter)]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.