Things have been a little quiet for the Saints since Saints Row‘s last major release in 2013 but it looks like that’s all set to change now. We recently learned that a movie based on the franchise is in development, with Straight Outta Compton‘s F. Gary Gray at the helm. Now, we have a tweet from publisher Deep Silver that teases “exciting things ahead for the Saints [that] you don’t want to miss out.”

The timing of this tweet, which comes ahead of E3 2019, has fans hoping for Saints Row V but we don’t recommend holding your breath. We can’t rule out the possibility of a remaster either, considering Nintendo Switch just received a port of Saints Row: The Third.

In August 2017, developer Volition released Agents of Mayhem – a new IP set in the Saints Row universe. The game received average reviews, and didn’t quite take off commercially either. Months later, the studio laid off more than 30 employees including its General Manager, Dan Cermak. According to a report by Kotaku, Deep Silver was unhappy with sales.

