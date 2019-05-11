For those taking time out of spoiling mothers everywhere, there are some great PS4 new releases coming out next week you should pick up. There is something for everyone this week, between Bubsy: Paws on Fire!, the original Guilty Gear, A Plague Tale, and Rage 2.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

PSVR New Releases

Bartender VR Simulator (Digital) – Out 5/16

Quar: Infernal Machines (Digital) – Out 5/15

PS Vita New Releases

Devious Dungeon 2 (Digital – Cross Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for May 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.