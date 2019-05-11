Machine Games recently hosted a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything session, in which several developers answered a number of burning questions about the upcoming Wolfenstein: Youngblood – ranging from its difficulty modes to length and microtransactions.

First things first, there won’t be any Mein Leben difficulty this time. For those who aren’t aware, the punishing difficulty in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus requires players to beat the entire campaign in one sitting without dying. There are no saves or checkpoints, so if you die or your game shuts down somehow, you have to start all over again.

Machine Games decided to attach a trophy/achievement for beating the game in Mein Leben, much to the frustration of completionists.

According to Narrative Director, Tommy Björk, Youngblood will come with the following difficulties: Easy, Casual, Medium, Hard, Very Hard, and Über. When a Reddit user asked if the achievement tied to Mein Leben in The New Colossus will be patched to make it a little easier, Art Director Axel Torvenius replied with “we are sorry.”

Elsewhere, the developers revealed that Youngblood‘s non-linear structure will make it lengthier than previous games in terms of total gameplay time despite its campaign being a tad shorter.

“Player progression is level-based and the game structure is non-linear, which means the experience is player-directed in a way that we’ve never done before where players will be able to perform missions in any order they please,” said Executive Producer, Jerk Gustafsson. “And while the storyline/campaign may be a bit lighter than New Order/New Colossus, the total gameplay time of Youngblood will exceed those titles.”

Youngblood will feature cosmetics like weapon skins. When a user asked if players will be able to unlock cosmetics without spending real money, Machine Games confirmed that the items can be purchased with in-game currency.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will release on July 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Reddit]