A report by Games Beat reveals that Sony’s PlayStation brand accounted for over a quarter of the video game industry’s television advertisement spending in the United States during April 2019.

Video game companies spent approximately $29.4 million in advertisements during the last month, which is down from March’s $36.6 million. In total, there were more than 19 gaming brands that ran 56 ads over 12,300 times. According to the report, the ads reached 2 billion impressions.

Breaking down the aforementioned figures further, Games Beat noted that Sony spent $7.9 million on two PlayStation advertisements that were aired more than 1,200 times, reaching 379.8 million impressions. Both ads – This World Comes for You and One Bullet – promoted Bend Studio’s Day’s Gone. The report estimates that This World Comes for You cost $3.96 million and One Bullet cost around $3.95 million.

Sony chose to air the advertisements on ABC, ESPN, and TNT during programs such as the NBA, 2019 NFL Draft, and SportsCenter.

Second place in terms of ad spend went to mobile game company, Peak Games. It spent $6.6 million on three advertisements.

Nintendo claimed third place with an estimated ad spend of $5.3 million. A total of 12 ads were aired over 1,800 times, reaching 244.4 million impressions. In line with its past trends, Nintendo chose children and teen networks and programming to air its ads. Its most expensive ad was My Way: Yoshi’s Crafted World, which cost an estimated $2 million.

Nintendo’s ads can be seen on Nick, Cartoon Network, and Teen Nick during shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, and The Amazing World of Gumball.

Last but not least, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment claimed fourth position with an estimated ad spend of $4.7 million on three TV spots. The ads were aired over 1,200 times and reached 378.4 million impressions.

Warner Bros.’ most expensive ad was – you guessed it – Mortal Kombat 11: Old Skool vs. New Skool, which cost approximately $2.4 million. The publisher chose to air the ads on networks such as ESPN and TNT.

[Source: Games Beat via ResetEra]

