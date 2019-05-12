Mortal Kombat 11 edged out Days Gone in April 2019’s PlayStation download charts in the U.S. but the NetherRealm fighter couldn’t replicate that success in Europe.

PlayStation Blog has published a list of April’s most-downloaded video games in the region, and Days Gone sits atop the chart. Mortal Kombat 11, which claimed number one in the U.S., debuted in fourth position across the pond.

This is quite a feat for Bend Studio, considering Mortal Kombat 11 had a three-day head start, and fared better in terms of critic reviews compared to the PlayStation exclusive.

Here are Europe’s top 20 PlayStation downloads for the month of April:

Days Gone (New) Grand Theft Auto V (2) World War Z (New) Mortal Kombat 11 (New) The Crew 2 (RE) Far Cry 5 (RE) FIFA 19 (4) Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (RE) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (RE) Minecraft (10) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (RE) Marvel’s Spider-Man (RE) The Forest (15) ARK: Survival Evolved (RE) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (1) Watch Dogs 2 (RE) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (11) EA Sports UFC 3 (5) Star Wars Battlefront II (14) Rocket League (19)

Among PS VR titles, Beat Saber continues to impress and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood has reentered the charts. Elsewhere, Epic Games’ Fortnite dominated DLC downloads.

Best-selling PS VR titles and DLC are as follows:

PS VR

Beat Saber (1) Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (RE) Arizona Sunshine (RE) Job Simulator (4) Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality (RE) Driveclub VR (RE) Just In Time Incorporated (New) I Expect You To Die (RE) Astro Bot Rescue Mission (RE) Drunkn Bar Fight (RE)

DLC

Fortnite – The Laguna Pack (1) Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack (3) Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack (6) Fortnite: Battle Royale – Inferno’s Challenge Pack (New) Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (RE) Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps (RE) GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack (RE) Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock (New) Rocket League – McLaren 570S Car Pack (9) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Welcome Pack (5)

Any surprises for our readers in these lists? Grand Theft Auto V doesn’t count!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.