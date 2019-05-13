Japan must like its zombies. For the second week in a row, Days Gone topped the charts in Japan; however, it also surpassed the lifetime sales of a number of high-profile PlayStation 4 exclusives. In only its second week available, it passed the lifetime sales of Detroit: Become Human, The Last Guardian, and perhaps most notably, God of War. The data comes from the week of April 29-May 5, 2019, which is known as Golden Week within Japan. Since most of the country was on holiday, many presumably had more time to play some video games, as well.

Lifetime sales for Days Gone currently stand at 148,195 copies in Japan. Days Gone has clearly resonated with people in the country. It came in with a bang, already beating the launch numbers of the previously-mentioned titles, as well as Horizon Zero Dawn. However, it has yet to beat the lifetime sales of Horizon Zero Dawn or fellow exclusives Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Days Gone was the best selling game in Japan in its second week of sale In 2 weeks it’s surpassed the LIFETIME SALES of these PS4 exclusives in Japan Detroit: Become Human

God of War

The Last Guardian The game is a hit. Wonder how high up the exclusives list it can climb pic.twitter.com/h1rtIKEWL4 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 12, 2019

Days Gone has managed to connect with players in a big way and has been seeing success across all corners of the world. It’s sales have been strong in the UK, and it topped the PlayStation Store download charts for April in Europe. While it didn’t top the downloads chart in North America, it had a second place debut, which is certainly nothing to scoff at. We haven’t gotten the April 2019 NPD results yet, so we don’t quite have the full picture showing how it performed in North America, but there’s no indication sales aren’t strong in that regard, either.

Days Gone Japan Sales Numbers Pass God of War WATCH GALLERY

It remains to be seen whether Days Gone can work its way up to the best-selling PlayStation 4 games of all time, but either way, Bend Studio’s newest title has been a hit across the board, ensuring we’ll likely see more games in this series moving forward.

[Source: Reddit]