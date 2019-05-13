Free Red Dead Redemption 2 Avatars Available

A bunch of free avatars for Rockstar’s award winning cowboy western, Red Dead Redemption 2, are available to download on the PlayStation Store. There are a total of 27 free avatars ranging from the game’s protagonist, Arthur Morgan, to the more eccentric posse members, like Reverend Swanson. If you’re a fan of the game, don’t miss out on these free avatars for Red Dead Redemption 2!

The full list of avatars is as follows:

Arthur Morgan

Bill Williamson

Charles Smith

Dutch van der Linde

Hosea Matthews

Jack Marston

Javier Escuella

John Marston

Josiah Trelawny

Karen Jones

Lenny Summers

Leopold Strauss

Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo

Mary-Beth Gaskill

Micah Bell

Molly O’Shea

Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Art 1

Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Art 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Art 3

Pearson

Reverend Swanson

Rockstar Logo

Sadie Adler

Sean MacGuire

Susan Grimshaw

Tilly Jackson

Uncle

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26, 2018. Players were quick to praise Rockstar Games for the game’s breathtaking open world, which is filled to the brim with missions to complete, multiple different species of animals to hunt, and a wide variety of characters to meet and interact with. The game features a Karma system, which will affect the outcome of the game. It’s your choice what kind of man Arthur will be, so choose wisely.

The game also won multiple awards at The Game Awards 2018. Red Dead Redemption 2 took home awards for Best Narrative and Best Audio Design. The voice actor who played Arthur Morgan, Roger Clark, also won the award for Best Performance, beating out other nominees like Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man), Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War), Bryan Deckhart (Conner in Detroit: Become Human), and Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey).

Will you be picking up any of these free avatars? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: US PlayStation Store]