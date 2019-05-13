A new teaser trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm has revealed that the game will be releasing in early 2020, although no details on specifics for the release date or platforms it’s releasing on were given yet. The new teaser trailer shows off some of the game’s new mechanics including looting, crafting, and even fighting back. At one point in the trailer it shows Abe leading a group of allies to safety while they are hit with a barrage of gunfire. Two of Abe’s allies throw molotov cocktails at the enemies, confirming that you will be able to fight back in some capacity within Oddworld: Soulstorm.

The Oddworld series consists of five 2.5D platforming games (with Soulstorm being the sixth), in which Abe must solve various puzzles to reach a certain goal. In the original game, Abe was tasked with liberating his species from slavery. Soulstorm is a re-imagining of Abe’s Exoddus (the series’ second game), this time telling the darker story that series creator Lorne Lanning always wanted to tell, but couldn’t due to time constraints.

Check out the teaser trailer.

Oddworld is a series dating all the way back to the original PlayStation. The first game, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, released in 1997 for the original PlayStation. It was an instant classic, and started an entire series of games that continues to this day with its latest installment, Soulstorm. The entire list of previous Oddworld games in chronological order is as follows:

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (1997)

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (1998)

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (2001)

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (2005)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (2014)

The Oddworld series has always confronted real life themes throughout its story. The narrative mainly covers the conflict between the Natives and Industrialists on the planet Oddworld. The latter’s only goal is profit, by any means necessary. In the series’ first game, Abe, a Mudokon born into slave labor in the RuptureFarms meat processing plant, discovered that the Industrialists were planning to use Mudokon meat as a means to drive up their profit. He escapes, gains the powers of the Shrykull after completing a set of ancient trials, and returns to free his species and ultimately, shut down the facility once and for all.

Are you anxiously anticipating Oddworld: Soulstorm’s release in early 2020? Let us know in the comments!