The world-famous hitman has come to Fortnite. Though it’s been leaked previously, the John Wick event is now live in Epic’s battle royale smash. Just in time for the release of John Wick: Chapter 3, a special Limited Time Mode will turn Fortnite players into (presumably less violent) hitmen themselves. But that’s not all, as players can turn into Keanu Reeves himself.

The event was announced with a moody and self-referential trailer. It features Wick facing off against Reaper, which became known as a not-so-subtle allusion to the John Wick films, before Epic Games officially teamed up with Lionsgate.

In the “Wick’s Bounty” LTM, players will have to fulfill their tasks in order to win various rewards. Like a scene straight out of a John Wick movie, you’ll have to take out your fellow bounty hunters. However, success in taking out your competition will also make you a bigger target.

You can score some exclusive John Wick-themed items to use in-game from the mode. These include the One Shot Glider, Boogeyman Wrap, and perhaps most notably, the Gold Token Back Bling. There will also have the chance to earn bonus XP during the event.

Those aren’t the only items players can get their hands on, either. The John Wick set is now available in the Fortnite store. It comes with a skin that allows you turn into John Wick. It also comes with Simple Sledge pickaxe.

This similar to the recently-released Avengers: Engdame tie-in event. That also introduced a LTM, as well as skins that turned you into some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Fortnite doesn’t do licensed events very often, with the Avengers skins being among the first licensed skins available to purchase. There was also the deal with the NFL, as well, though these are the first skins based on a licensed property. It certainly looks like Epic is becoming more open to tie-in events, so we could see more on the way.

[Source: Epic Games]