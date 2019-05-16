Toki, a 2D platformer based on the original arcade game, is being ported from the Nintendo Switch to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC/Mac. The game will be available in either a physical or a digital edition. While the Toki remake’s initial release was on Nintendo’s console back in November 2018, the game will be brought to these new platforms soon on June 6, 2019.

Check out the trailer below!

Several new changes will be coming to the updated version of the game. Speedrunners will have a new mode tailored to them. (Perhaps we will see Toki at various events such as Games Done Quick in the future, thanks to this!) The mode will be accessible from the beginning of the game and can be played on any difficulty.

Five new filters will also be added to the game. These will let players change Toki‘s visuals, so it will look like it is running on the different platforms that the game had been released on prior to the remake’s release. The new editions will also include a jukebox in the game, letting players listen to 32 tracks from the game.

The Toki remake is an updated version of the 1989 arcade game of the same name, which has seen several ports to consoles along the way. This newest version retells the story of a warrior named Toki. Right out of the gates, Toki’s girlfriend, Miho, is kidnapped by two of the game’s villains and Toki is turned into an ape. Since, as an ape, Toki cannot use his regular weapons, the game’s primary method of attack comes from his ability to shoot different projectiles out of his mouth. Items that alter the damage and pattern of these can be found all over the game and only last a certain time, so it rewards players who are able to move through the game quickly.

Toki is also incredibly challenging. It returns players to the old-school, life-based gameplay. After you have run out of lives, the game restarts you all of the way back at the beginning. It takes a truly committed player to make it to the end of the game to rescue Miho and return Toki to his regular human form.

While you wait for Toki, you can get your fill of challenging platformers with the newly released Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

