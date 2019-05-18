Respawn Entertainment has announced that it’ll be rolling out an Apex Legends patch early next week, which will bring a number of fixes and improvements for audio issues, hit detection, general performance, and more.

In addition to the above, the PlayStation 4-specific Lifeline “Pick Me Up” banner bug will be fixed.

Full patch notes are as follows:

AUDIO FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

PERFORMANCE Improved audio engine to be around 30% more CPU efficient, lessening the chance of distortion or dropouts. Lowered impact on data loading through code and content changes to improve potential dropout issues.



QUALITY OF LIFE Lowered the master volume of all sounds during the character select screen through the end of the drop sequence. Lowered the volume of Wraith’s ambient kunai knife sound for those who are sensitive to the sound. If it is still bothersome we will remove it in a later patch. Increased the volume of close proximity enemy footsteps for all Legends. Increased the priority of enemy footsteps to ensure the sounds play even in heavy combat situations. Slightly lowered the volume of Pathfinder footstep sounds heard from the first person view. Fixed missing or quiet dryfire (out of ammo trigger click sound) and low ammo (the progressive change in sound that the gun makes as the magazine approaches empty) sounds for the R301, Hemlok, Flatline and RE45. Increased the volume of the music that plays when winning a match. Added more detailed audio to the Training mission.

BUG FIXES Fixed occlusion bug for the “wind down” sound for the Havoc. Fixed issue with automatic weapon fire sounds occasionally getting stuck on, usually after a Legend respawns. Fixed bug with RE45 missing tail sounds (the echo in the environment after the shot) when in close proximity.

HIT DETECTION FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

FIX FOR LIFELINE “PICK ME UP” BANNER BUG ON PS4 The issue has been resolved and we will be re-enabling the banner after the patch is live. NOTE : We made changes to client and backend to address this and it’ll take a little time to take full effect. We’re expecting the error to resolve within a few hours after the patch is live.

ADDITIONAL BUG FIXES AND CHANGES Fixed issue with the Fortified Passive ability for Gibraltar and Caustic where they would take damage through shields. Fixed the bug that allowed players to stick objects to Gibraltar’s Gun Shield. We have identified some issues with -novid, and will be disabling the flag until we can address the issues.



For more on Apex Legends, check our our review.

[Source: Reddit]