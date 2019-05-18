Days after Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered appeared on Taiwanese rating board’s website, the game has been rated in Korea, confirming its existence.

The 2009 video game was developed by Terminal Reality (PlayStation 3) and Red Fly Studios (PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable), and earned a positive reception. Terminal Reality has since been shut down, and according to Taiwan’s rating board, the remaster is being handled by Mad Dog Games. So far, only Xbox One and PC listings have appeared online, with the latter labeled as an Epic Store exclusive.

An official website for the game listed by the Taiwanese board isn’t operational yet so we haven’t been able to dig out any further information.

The last Ghostbusters title released for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2016. The game, which was unanimously panned by critics and users alike, was developed by FireForge Games and published by Activision. The developer subsequently filed for bankruptcy, and reports later emerged that Ghostbusters was merely in development for eight months. Last month, Activision pulled the title from digital storefronts alongside Deadpool, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Korra, and Transformers games among other titles.

Since rating board leaks are accurate, we can safely assume that Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is indeed in development. However, we’ll have to wait for an official reveal to confirm platforms and other details.

E3 2019 is around the corner so we’ll probably learn more about the game in a month’s time, if not sooner than that.

[Source: ResetEra]