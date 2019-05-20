Despite a negative perception, many times the gaming community works together for a great cause. Such is the case for a Borderlands fan who unfortunately has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Thankfully, though, it looks like he’ll have the chance to play Borderlands 3 before it officially releases this fall.

The saga began about a month ago, when 26-year-old Trevor Eastman came to the Borderlands subreddit with a plea. Diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal, stomach, and liver cancer, his prognosis doesn’t look good. He was given a year to live. Unfortunately, that means, among other things, he likely won’t get to see the long-awaited release of Borderlands 3, which is set to release in September 2019.

Cancer Patient Gets to Play Borderlands 3 After Borderlands Reddit Effort WATCH GALLERY

Eastman recently took to Reddit to post an update, one that was thankfully positive. He said he’s been in contact with someone from 2K (though he wouldn’t say who, understandably). He revealed the publisher will be flying to the fan sometime in June, likely with an early copy of Borderlands 3. Considering the hardship Eastman has likely gone through in the past year, it’s certainly a sweet moment.

While Borderlands 3 is still in pre-release form, with only months until launch, it is in some form of a playable state. We recently went to the gameplay reveal event in Los Angeles, with our preview noting that the upcoming entry is “pushing forward and evolving the classic Borderlands that everyone knows and loves.” While it’s unknown exactly how much of it is playable, we do know the entire skill trees for two of its characters. It apparently takes around 30 hours to beat, if you focus fully on the main campaign. However, there’s so much more to discover on Pandora and beyond, including the Sanctuary III, a hub for players filled with things to do. He’ll definitely have plenty to savor while playing the game, that’s for sure.

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Reddit]