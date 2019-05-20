Physical PS4 Versions of Hollow Knight Delayed Until June

For whatever reason, getting physical versions of the beloved Metroidvania Hollow Knight off the ground and in production has been a tough task. If you recall, physical versions of the game were once in production, as Team Cherry partnered with Skybound Games, but the two parted ways back last year. Now, Team Cherry is working with Fangamer to bring us boxed copies of the game for the PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The only problem is that the PS4 versions have been delayed, according to a tweet from Fangamer.

Other versions of the game will be released on May 31st, but PS4 copies in both North America and elsewhere have been pushed back to June 28th. It seems that this is the shipping date, so you’ll likely get your copy shortly thereafter.

An update on Hollow Knight physical edition shipments: pic.twitter.com/cR7LIQZOU5 — Fangamer (@Fangamer) May 18, 2019

Fortunately, the wait isn’t too long, but it is disappointing we can’t get our hands on PS4 boxed copies day and date with the other platforms. Although Fangamer didn’t specify the reason for the delay, if it’s anything like the game’s production back when it was with Skybound Games, it could be a massive undertaking to ensure the highest quality is delivered. This is especially true for a platform with nearly 100 million systems out there.

If you’re interested, you can still preorder the regular physical versions or the fancy Collector’s Edition which comes with a gold foil box, comic book, art prints, and a metal brooch with the main character printed on it. All versions include a manual and fold-out map of the game.

Maybe the physical version of Hollow Knight might hold you over until the sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was announced earlier this year. No release date is known, but it’s likely that its development is still far from completion.

Will you be grabbing a physical copy of Hollow Knight on PS4? Let us know?

[Source: Twitter]