Bethesda Softworks’ latest title, Rage 2, has managed to score the number one spot on the UK sales charts for the week ending May 18, 2019. The game has even dethroned Days Gone, which sat in the top spot for three weeks in a row.

Although Rage 2 has taken the number one spot, it only sold about a quarter of the amount that the original Rage sold. Bethesda does not release digital sales figures however, so it is unclear what those sales figures look like currently. Rage 2 sold most of its copies on the PlayStation 4, with 57% of total sales belonging to Sony’s console. Xbox One covered 38% of those sales, with PC accounting for the remaining 5% of sales.

The top ten list for the week ending May 18th contains some other notable titles. The list is as follows:

Rage 2

Days Gone (Down one spot from last week)

FIFA 19

Mortal Kombat 11 (Down two spots from last week)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Down one spot from last week)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Grand Theft Auto V (Down two spots from last week)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Down one spot from last week)

A Plague’s Tale: Innocence

New Super Mario Bros U (Down two spots from last week)

Rage 2 has been criticized for its open world, with players stating that it feels bland and empty. Criticism aside, the game still managed to top the charts in one region and even beat out the likes of a PlayStation exclusive game, so I would say it’s not a complete failure among fans of the series.

Have you had a chance to play Rage 2 yet? If so, what do you think of the game’s open world? Are you glad to see Rage 2 has dethroned Days Gone, ending its three-week streak? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: GameDaily.biz]