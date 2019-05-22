Ubisoft has kept its promise to continue updating and supporting Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. We’ve seen some interesting pieces of DLC, along with a slew of improvements to the game. The goal has been to make it not only one of the best in the Assassin’s Creed series, but one of the better games of this generation. Now, patch 1.3.0 is incoming and will go live for PS4 users on May 23, 2019 at 2 am EDT. Let’s take a look at some of the most notable things this update has to offer.

Right off the bat, we’ll be getting Episode 2 of Fate of Atlantis, which is called Torments of Hades. This is the second in a three-part story arc that, as the name suggests, tasks the player with uncovering the mysteries of Atlantis. In addition to that, players will also get in-game support for the upcoming Lost Tales of Greece, which are smaller episodic stories. You will need to own the $39.99 season pass or $24.99 DLC to play the expansion.

In terms of improvements, Ubisoft has done an excellent job with this update, as there are dozens of fixes. You’ll find that enemy fire attack has been slightly reduced to make things more balanced, as well as an increase to Ikaros’ damage output.

There will also be some fixes to The Fate of Atlantis DLC involving progression issues. Some players were experiencing an issue that prevented them from completing The Keeper and the Kyros, which will be fixed with the latest update. But that’s not all, as many quests from the main game will also have similar improvements.

You’ll also find UI fixes, updates to perks, improvements to the game’s photo mode, and more.

You can find the full list of patch notes below:

CONTENT EPISODE 2 – TORMENTS OF HADES – THE FATE OF ATLANTIS Added in-game support for Torments of Hades LOST TALES OF GREECE Added in-game support for upcoming Lost Tales of Greece FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS BALANCING Upped Ikaros’s attack damage

Mercenaries will now carry different amounts of iron and gems to be looted. It’s not equal work, equal pay in ancient Greece, Misthios!

Addressed an issue causing enemy fire attack damage to be too high

Enemy archers no longer have the ability to apply players Critical Chance and Critical Damage stats engravings to themselves. No getting owned by archers any more

Reduced the weekly contract objectives to make them simpler and faster to complete

Aligned sell price of “The Fate of Atlantis” weapons with main game weapons MISCELLANEOUS Ainigmata Ostraka now indicate if they’re from Greece or other realms

Added a visual hint for items currently assigned to another loadout

Unique Legendary Lieutenants will now scale up with players BUG FIXES DLC – THE FATE OF ATLANTIS Addressed an issue in The Keeper and Kyros that prevented players from completing the quest

Addressed an issue keeping Kyros from walking to the next quest objective

When playing the “The Fate of Atlantis” DLC, Wardens will no longer be classed as archers during gameplay or challenges

ISU NPC stats will be appropriate according to elite status

Addressed an issue in The Beacons Are Lit causing the device to fall through the map when thrown at the door

Kolossus will no longer receive damage from torches

Addressed an issue with regards to “The Conqueror” achievement that prevented some players from unlocking it

The “No Good Deed” quest will now appear after completing “The Beacons Are Lit” DLC – LEGACY OF THE FIRST BLADE Gaspar the Gatekeeper, true to his name, will now attack when approached in the Terror Gorge Poi

Addressed an issue in Protector Of Persia that prevented players from completing the quest LOST TALES OF GREECE Leda has been found safe and secure in the cave during “Daddy’s Home”

The Hero Sword reward will now be given to players after completing Daddy’s Home

Addressed an issue in Daughters of Lalaia that prevented players from progressing this Lost Tale of Greece

Addressed an issue that caused Heir Of Memories to wrongly appear in Argolis at the start of the quest NEW GAME+ Addressed an issue in New Game+ that caused all map progress to be carried over unintentionally

Players will now be able to acquire the artefact after killing Medusa with NG+

After killing the Cyclops in Stairway to Olympus with an NG+, the cutscene will now play as intended

Addressed an issue in NG+, preventing players from completing “Test of Judgement”

Addressed an issue during Battle Of 300 in NG+, causing Leonidas to have more than four adrenaline bars if the spear was previously upgraded

Addressed an issue where the Mercenary tier 5 benefit wasn’t kept in New Game+

Addressed an issue in NG+, preventing players from completing Monger Down

Hard Mode encounters in the Arena with NG+ will now drop the Arena Fighter’s Set items

After completing Ancient Revelations in NG+, players will no longer obtain a duplicate reward MAIN GAME GAMEPLAY Addressed several issues preventing players from completing Ainigmata Ostraka

Addressed an issue causing players to spawn under the map when traveling to Lokris Overwatch viewpoint

Bandits and Followers of Ares have finally agreed on a contract to try and take over the Obsidian Islands

Daughters of Artemis contracts will spawn in regions where targets are available

Sleeping NPCs killed next to their friends will no longer raise bounties

Small boat sails will remain intact after reaching level 90

Addressed an issue preventing players from meditating or summoning the Adrestia

Not under the boat, Machaon will be ferried to the underworld properly after players confirm his kill

Addressed an issue preventing players from confirming kill on the Swordfish & Brison

Addressed an issue causing the Phalanx Spear to deal less damage than stated on the weapon card

Addressed an issue preventing the Conquest battle heroes from spawning as expected WORLD Addressed an issue causing mercenaries to be seen in Modern Day

The Tomb of Agamemnon is now off limit for wolves in Modern Day QUEST Addressed an issue in The Favor that prevented players from completing the quest

Addressed an issue preventing players from interacting with the captain in “Test of Character”

Addressed an issue preventing players from fighting the immortals after dying

Addressed an issue in The Grand Minotour that prevented players from completing the quest

Addressed an issue in By The Fates where the handmaiden could be stuck in a follow objective

Addressed an issue in A God Among Men that prevented players from completing the quest

After interacting with the door during “Meet Myrrine…,” the cinematic will now trigger as intended

Players will now be able to complete the “Unlucky Bandits” on Hephaistos Islands

If left alive during A Fight With Talos, Talos will now remain armed

Addressed an issue causing the shark to spawn underground where the glittery pendant is placed in Safe Passage

In Stranger Tides, ambushing riders will enter combat and react to players as intended

Addressed an issue in Shark The Vagrant that prevented players from completing the quest

Addressed an issue preventing players from completing “Follow that Boat”

Addressed an issue causing NPCs to get stuck, preventing the completion of “The Taxman Cometh”

Addressed an issue preventing players from completing “Test of Faith.” Faith is now given to you, misthios!

Addressed an issue preventing players from completing “Let my Patients Go”

Addressed an issue during “Conquest” when trying to defeat Stentor, causing players to get stuck in battle

Addressed an issue causing Kleio’s quest to disappear

In A Venomous Encounter, the NPC will now be stationed at the checkpoint “Report to Metiochos”

Addressed an issue preventing players from completing “To Kill or Not to Kill”

Phidas’s mortality will no longer prevent players from completing “Escape from Athens”

Addressed an issue preventing players from completing Prince of Persia (The Blind King)

Brasidas has been ordered to leave the Leader House so players can complete We Will Rise

Bandits have found their ship, which was lost at sea, to join the fight during Mysterious Malady

Addressed an issue in The Handmaiden’s Story that prevented players from completing the quest

Addressed an issue in Perikles’s Symposium that prevented players from completing the quest

Addressed an issue preventing some players from starting “A God Among Men”

Addressed an issue with By The Fates where the quest reward wasn’t given to players

Diona will follow players in the “I, Diona” quest

Addressed an issue with regards to “The Conqueror” achievement that prevented some players from unlocking it

Addressed an issue causing Polyphemos to remain stationary after players are attacking during “To Be Nobody”

Addressed an issue causing Herodotos to go missing during Perikles’s Symposium

Addressed an issue preventing players from completing “Remnant of the Ancients”

Addressed an issue during Atlantis Destroyed causing Barnabas to die after the cutscene

Although Herodotos loves recording history, he’ll no longer follow players throughout Greece during “Family Values”

Addressed an issue preventing players from interacting with the captain in the “Evening the Odds” quest

After spending his living years working for the Order, Kleon has decided to relax on the beach in the Underworld, not ancient Greece

Rebalanced the bow drop rate vs other weapons

Addressed an issue during The Dunce Conundrum preventing players from obtaining Zeno’s Paradox

Phidias the one and only will be shown during Back to Atlantis

Addressed an issue preventing players from completing “Myths and Minotaurs”

Addressed an issue causing the Minotaur’s Labyrinth to be located underwater at times ADRESTIA AND NAVAL Addressed several issues with Athena on board the Adrestia GRAPHICS, ANIMATIONS, AND AUDIO Addressed various gear texture issues

Addressed various lighting issues

Addressed several weapon animation issues

Addressed some graphical issues that occurred in various regions

Addressed several character and NPC graphic issues USER INTERFACE, MENU, AND SUBTITLES Addressed various UI/HUD issues

Addressed a display issue that caused the “Close” prompt to display twice on in-game popup notifications

Steropes Bow and the Hero’s sword can now be used in the Visual customization menu

[PC] When Adaptive Quality is set to ON, Anti-Aliasing will be set to the appropriate value

Addressed various localization issues

Addressed an issue with the Ainigmata Ostraka “Ashes To Ashes” that didn’t mark it as complete in the inventory

Addressed an issue that caused the Mercenary Tier S4 to not work as intended

The Abraxas horse skin will be awarded to players reaching Tier 1 Mercenary rank, as intended

Addressed an issue where the wrong APs count would be displayed after a reset

[PC] Addressed an issue preventing players from comparing on the Mercenaries and Cultist tabs when using M&K

The “Rock and Roll” Ainigmata Ostraka will no longer roll away from your inventory

After fast travelling, the stealth icon cannot remain invisible to players

[PC] When using M&K, players can now walk on boats using the keyboard

[PC] Increased the space between selections in the Mercenaries tab when using M&K

[PC] Addressed an issue preventing players from reassigning key bindings when using M&K

[PC] Added a description for the “Aim Assist” tooltip when using M&K

[PC] Addressed an issue causing the UI to become unresponsive in borderless mode after minimizing the game with “Win+D”

[PC] Native resolution values will remain intact when players switch to window modes without applying any settings PERKS, ENGRAVINGS, AND ABILITIES Players will no longer be able to apply the Sphinx Mane set bonus to other set items

Addressed several issues with the Rage ability in combat

Addressed an issue that caused the Call to Arms ability to be locked after Level 81

Addressed an issue preventing players from using the NPC locking mechanic while Rage is enabled STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE Addressed an issue creating crashes on loading when storing the game in MS storage systems

Improved performance and stability on PS4 PHOTO MODE [PC] Increased scrolling speed for filters in Photo Mode. They see me scrollin’

“Reset all settings” confirmation prompt will appear before implementation in Photo Mode UBISOFT CLUB, ACHIEVEMENTS, AND TROPHIES Corrected several player stats and leaderboards in the Ubisoft Club

Addressed several issues with Ubisoft Club challenges, stats, and leaderboards

When the conditions are met, players will now unlock the “Breaking the Limit” achievement

Addressed an issue that caused Daughters of Artemis kills not to count toward the legendary Marksman engraving objective, once you’re the leader of this faction

The bonus and engraved version of the Sphinx Mane will now be displayed in the menu

These patch notes are super exciting for Assassin’s Creed fans, but what might be even more exciting is what’s to come for the series. Many rumors point to the next game in the series taking place during Viking times, with a release window of 2020. We’ll keep you posted.

Let us know what you think of Odyssey’s latest patch notes!

