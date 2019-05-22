For the last few weeks or so, rumors have swirled about author George R.R. Martin potentially working with FromSoftware. It seems Martin himself has recently confirmed as much, prompting Gematsu to report that it’s heard similar rumblings from a source familiar with the Dark Souls studio. According to the publication’s unnamed source, the secretive FromSoftware title is an open world game that will feature horseback riding. However, this may only be a half-truth, as Italian journalist Antonio Fucito has stated the game will not include a “fully” open world.

On his Twitter page, Fucito, who’s spent 16 years with Italian games magazine Multiplayerit, addressed the FromSoftware rumors. Allegedly, a developer shared details about the project with him several years ago. Based on those details, Fucito doesn’t think the title will be “fully” open world, since FromSoftware is working on the same engine, though the engine itself has been “improved.”

See Fucito’s tweet linked below:

I can confirm it, a developer told me about this project MANY years ago. It may not be a “fully” Open World due to the limitations of the same (but improved) From Software engine. I’m not sure, instead, about “Great Rune” name. The codename for Bloodborne was, for example, SPRJ. https://t.co/8Mu9s6KpgR — Antonio Fucito (@Tanzen) May 22, 2019

Interestingly, the journalist also commented on the game’s supposed title of Great Rune. But, there is currently nothing that can substantiate Fucito’s claims. Hopefully, FromSoftware will be able to offer far more concrete details in the coming weeks. With E3 2019 right around the corner, such a possibility does not seem too farfetched.

For those in need of a FromSoftware fix now, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may do the trick. The studio’s newest game recently hit store shelves worldwide for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Antonio Fucito on Twitter via Wccftech]