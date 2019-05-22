The official Twitter account for the annual E3 expo recently announced that famous actor Jack Black will be joining the legendary Tim Schafer, known for games such as Brutal Legend, Psychonauts, and Grim Fandango, at this year’s E3 event where they will hold a panel for Psychonauts 2 which will contain a demo for the game. Not much is known about Psychonauts 2 other than the fact that it will pick up after the events of the original Psychonauts and Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin. The game will see Raz, a newly graduated Psychonaut, arrive at Psychonaut Headquarters only to find himself torn between their laws, his loyalty to his friends, and a secret mission that could undo all of the things he has worked toward.

Check out the Tweet for yourself!

The original Psychonauts was a cult hit when it released back in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC, and fans still praise the game to this day. Psychonauts is a platforming game, in which you play as Raz, a young boy who has psychic abilities who ran away from the circus to join a summer camp filled with people who have similar abilities. He wants to become a Psychonaut, which is a spy with psychic abilities.

The game sees Raz explore the minds of various characters in order to aid them with overcoming their fears or memories from their past which will in turn progress the game’s story. Throughout the course of the game, Raz learned several new psychic abilities which allow him to attack enemies or solve different puzzles. It is said that Tim Schafer originally came up with the concept for Psychonauts while working on another game, Full Throttle. He scrapped the idea at the time, only to bring it back and flesh it out in its own full game.

Will you be tuning into the panel to learn more about Psychonauts 2? Does Jack Black’s presence hint at anything Brutal Legend related? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]